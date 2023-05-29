Alligator traps swimmers at Texas state park

This is a good reminder to heed those warning signs about alligators.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — An unexpected visitor joined swimmers at Huntsville State Park over the weekend.

Alvaro Ruiz shared the video on his TikTok on Sunday showing several people at the park huddled up on a platform out in the middle of the water, but they weren't on the platform just because they wanted to be there.

They were actually trapped because of an alligator in the water.

Ruiz said the swimmers were actually stuck on the platform until park rangers used a boat to bring them to shore.