The National Weather Service in Ruskin doesn't expect a direct hit from Hurricane Dorian, which is tracking much farther to the east of the Tampa Bay area. But, all eyes are still on the Category 4 storm.

“A hurricane is going to be close to Florida and that is the main point,” Brian LaMarre said. “We’re really looking at how far inland will those tropical storm and hurricane-force winds move into the state.”

The office covering the Tampa Bay area is one of 122 field offices nationwide and seven in Florida, staffed round the clock with 17 meteorologists. While its focus is on the local weather patterns and impacts in the 15 counties of west-central and southwest Florida, it remains in constant communication with the other offices. That’s especially important when a threat like Dorian lingers so close to the state.

“What we’re looking at now is hurricane Dorian bringing impacts into the state of Florida," LaMarre explained. "It really is an uneasy feeling looking just about 150 miles of our area and really seeing that eye getting closer to the coastline."

An abundance of screens, monitors and computers show the radar that can help track weather systems, but they rely heavily on some very old technology, too: a balloon.

“They’re very good at what they do, they give us a lot of information which is great, there’s not that many sensors either which is pretty cool about it,” said meteorologist Austen Flannery, unpacking the Radiosonde weather instrument that’s attached to the balloons. It tracks wind speed, dew point, and temperature from high in the air.

Typically the balloons go up twice a day, but they’re launched more frequently during weather events like these. They also conduct more regular phone calls with the National Hurricane Center in Miami and the other field offices throughout Florida -- and in the storm’s path.

“As we saw with Irma with a slight shift to the right, we have to monitor Dorian to make sure there isn’t a slight shift to the west,” said LaMarre.

