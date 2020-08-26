Tampa Bay agencies head to help Texas and Louisiana communities ahead of Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura is forecast to strengthen into a major, Category 4 storm before making landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday along the Texas/Louisiana coastline.

TAMPA, Fla. — Help is on the way for those in the path of Hurricane Laura.

Several Tampa Bay area agencies are sending crews to Texas and Louisiana to help with recovery efforts.

Hurricane Laura is forecast to strengthen into a major, Category 4 storm before making landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday along the Texas/Louisiana coastline, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Duke Energy said it was sending about 100 Duke Energy Florida line contractors and more than 80 vegetation management workers to help with hurricane recovery efforts. They will be helping CenterPoint Energy and another utility company.

Tampa Electric is sending more than 100 people to Louisiana on Monday to help Entergy Louisiana to restore power after Hurricanes Laura and Marco hit the region. About 110 TECO line workers, contractors and support personnel will leave at dawn Monday for the nearly two-day drive to the New Orleans area. Crews are prepared to stay for two weeks.

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) sent employees and contractors to support power restoration following a hurricane. The first wave of more than 300 employees and contractors will help Entergy Louisiana and Entergy Texas with their restoration efforts in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.

Trained Red Cross disaster workers – including nine from Central Florida – have traveled to the area and are ready to provide emergency shelter and help to communities from Texas to Alabama.

What other people are reading right now:

