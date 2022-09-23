What you should have in your hurricane emergency kit

First responders said now is the time to stock up on water and non-perishable food items, if you haven't already.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Emergency crews recommend having your kits ready all hurricane-season long.

However, if you still need to, they said now's the time to stock up before next week's developing Tropical Depression Nine.

These items include:

Water (about a gallon per person for drinking use, another gallon for hygiene)

Non-perishable food for each person and pet

Change of clothing

A blanket or sleeping bag

A first aid kit

Battery-powered weather radio, cell phone, charger (if you can invest in a couple of portable chargers, even better!)

Emergency toolkit

Flashlights

Cash

Extra car and house keys

Medicines and any special items

First responders also recommend having important documents like your driver's license or social security card stored safely and ready to go. Consider taking a picture as a backup.

It's possible that you may be on your own for some time during a major storm before crews can reach you. Having these essentials can keep you safe in the event of a dangerous situation.