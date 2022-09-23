x
What you should have in your hurricane emergency kit

First responders said now is the time to stock up on water and non-perishable food items, if you haven't already.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Emergency crews recommend having your kits ready all hurricane-season long.

However, if you still need to, they said now's the time to stock up before next week's developing Tropical Depression Nine.

These items include:

  • Water (about a gallon per person for drinking use, another gallon for hygiene)
  • Non-perishable food for each person and pet
  • Change of clothing
  • A blanket or sleeping bag
  • A first aid kit
  • Battery-powered weather radio, cell phone, charger (if you can invest in a couple of portable chargers, even better!)
  • Emergency toolkit
  • Flashlights
  • Cash
  • Extra car and house keys
  • Medicines and any special items

First responders also recommend having important documents like your driver's license or social security card stored safely and ready to go. Consider taking a picture as a backup. 

It's possible that you may be on your own for some time during a major storm before crews can reach you. Having these essentials can keep you safe in the event of a dangerous situation. 

For more recommendations, visit this link.

