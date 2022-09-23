What you should have in your hurricane emergency kit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Emergency crews recommend having your kits ready all hurricane-season long.
However, if you still need to, they said now's the time to stock up before next week's developing Tropical Depression Nine.
These items include:
- Water (about a gallon per person for drinking use, another gallon for hygiene)
- Non-perishable food for each person and pet
- Change of clothing
- A blanket or sleeping bag
- A first aid kit
- Battery-powered weather radio, cell phone, charger (if you can invest in a couple of portable chargers, even better!)
- Emergency toolkit
- Flashlights
- Cash
- Extra car and house keys
- Medicines and any special items
First responders also recommend having important documents like your driver's license or social security card stored safely and ready to go. Consider taking a picture as a backup.
It's possible that you may be on your own for some time during a major storm before crews can reach you. Having these essentials can keep you safe in the event of a dangerous situation.
