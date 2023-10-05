Tampa city councilmember says FBI search of home has to do with her husband

The FBI search comes not long after the Tampa election runoff in which Hurtak ran as the incumbent and won District 3.

TAMPA, Florida — Following a search of Tampa city council member Lynn Hurtak's home, the councilwoman released a statement sharing more details on the incident.

"Based on the information we have, it appears that the search warrant executed at our home on Monday was solely related to my husband's work as a journalist," Hurtak said in a statement released Wednesday.

FBI agents combed through the Hurtak's home in Seminole Heights and seized her husband, Tim Burke's, phone, computer and other items, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Burke is a former journalist who currently manages a media business. He told the Times his personal and business devices were confiscated and he didn't think the search was related to city business, the news outlet reports.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor learned of the search at the same time that everyone else did, a spokesperson for the city leader said in a statement. Additionally, Tampa police is not involved.

Although there is no correlation, the FBI search comes not long after the Tampa election runoff in which Hurtak ran as the incumbent and won District 3.