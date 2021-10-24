Work to expand lanes on stretch of I-275 starts Monday

FDOT is adding a new lane in each direction from I-275 near I-4 to just north of Hillsborough Ave.

TAMPA, Fla. — Starting Monday, crews will begin working to expand part of Interstate 275 in hopes of easing traffic in Tampa Bay.

The Florida Department of Transportation is adding a new lane in each direction from I-275 near I-4 to just north of Hillsborough Avenue, also known as US-92.

The project is expected to be complete by early 2026.

"These projects are really going to make a big difference really in terms of your traffic out there and your congestion," Kris Carson of FDOT said.

The $85.3 million project will use the existing right-of-way to make the lane expansions happen. It's just one part of a major project that leaders hope will improve your drive in a matter of years.

Construction will take place during the day and night with overnight lane closures between 9 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Expect 275 on-ramp closures between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. while crews get to the signage and overpass work of the project. Warning signs and electronic message boards will notify drivers of the change.

Not everyone favors the project approach but some residents said one extra lane will make a big difference.

As far as traffic on malfunction junction goes, FDOT is planning some safety operations work there by 2023.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also said he's planning to fund a separate project to ease congestion on the downtown interchange.

FDOT will host an open house on Nov. 4 for neighbors to come and learn more about its projects. People are encouraged to join virtually or in person at the drive-thru location.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the open house will take place at the Hillsborough County Schools Bus Transfer Ramp Parking area. The address is 505 E. Osborne Avenue, Tampa, Fla.

Virtual attendees can join the open house at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. A link will be posted on FDOT's site.

Other improvements include noise barrier walls for neighbors and fencing.