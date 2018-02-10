TAMPA, Fla. -- A tractor-trailer lost control and fell off an Interstate 75 overpass onto another vehicle on Fowler Avenue, killing one person in the other vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday said a vehicle entered the ramp onto northbound I-75, then lost control and spun across the interstate. It entered the path of the semi, and the two vehicles collided.

The semi crashed into the median wall and went off the overpass. The tractor part struck a vehicle that was eastbound on Fowler. The tractor part fell off the overpass and collided with a westbound vehicle.

One of the semi's axles separated and entered the southbound lanes of I-75, where it struck a southbound vehicle.

The semi-truck burst into flames.

The driver who was killed was an adult male, FHP said. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Hillsborough Fire Rescue said five patients have been treated and transported, including the driver of the tractor-trailer who suffered minor injuries. None of their injuries were considered life-threatening

An Aero Med helicopter airlifted one person to the hospital.

Firefighters, Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and FHP crews have all responded to the scene.

FHP will handle the crash investigation.

Bridge engineers from the Department of Transportation are working to determine if the damage the bridge sustained is bad enough to keep it closed. As of the most recent update, the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes of Fowler Avenue have reopened, according to FHP.

I-75 has reopened after the crash closed the interstate for several hours.

The truck was hauling tomatoes, which were left scattered all over the roadway.

