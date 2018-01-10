They are trained to handle stress, but even workers at Tampa Bay’s Crisis Center say they can’t recall seeing anything like this: Six cases of murder-suicide or attempted murder-suicide in our area in just the past few days.

“I don’t know why it’s happening,” said Clara Reynolds, president of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Reynolds has spent a career trying to keep people from harming themselves or others. Yet, never can she remember anything like this.

“Very unusual,” said Reynolds. “And, again, I don’t think in a week’s time, we’ve certainly seen anything like this. I am from Tampa. Born and raised. I don’t remember a time when we have seen something like this to this magnitude.”

There’s been no natural disaster. No economic downturn. The stress of the holidays is still a couple of months off.

Yet, in the past eight days, there have been five murder-suicides in the Tampa Bay Area. In a sixth case the victim was critically wounded, but her alleged attacker killed himself.

►Related: Police suspect murder-suicide after 2 people found dead in Tampa

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“It becomes a pressure cooker if you add all these things together,” said Reynolds, referring to the stresses of life, politics, and in some cases drug abuse. “But, again, nobody expects anything to be as violent as what we’ve seen this past week.”

Last year, a Drexel University study found violent crime is worse when the weather is hotter. And it has been very hot recently here in Tampa Bay. But the crisis center says it has seen no correlation between the record heat and the number of calls it has been receiving.

One potential concern is that there might be copycat crimes. Several studies show highly publicized suicides can have a contagious effect on people already considering the same thing.

But when it comes to the added homicide aspect seen in recent days, Reynolds says there is little if any research. Questions still linger.

“After autopsies happen what else was in play? Again, were there substances involved? Were these people sick? What else, what other underlying issues going on that we are just not aware?”

►Previous: Deputies investigating murder-suicide at home in Sun City Center

Crisis counselors say all of us can help break the cycle of violence by recognizing the signs. Hopelessness. Isolation. A feeling the community “would be better off without me”.

Encourage those who need it, says Reynolds, to reach out for help. And in doing so, perhaps unknowingly head off the next incident.

“If you are having a suicidal thought, if you were having homicidal thoughts, you can call 211,” said Reynolds. “We can help you work through those thoughts in those feelings. Try to get to the root of it and get you the help and the support that you need. Again, so that you don’t have to go through this alone.”

►Resources: Considering suicide or know someone who is? There is help

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP