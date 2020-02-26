TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay is filled with construction projects. From roads to new developments, you're sure to see orange cones and yellow vests all around.

Those construction projects can cause headaches with traffic and also flat tires. A 10 News viewer says she got four flat tires in the past six months and she thinks construction is the culprit. If you pick up a nail, patching your tire can cost around $30 and at least $100 to replace the whole thing. It can get pretty expensive, so you may wonder: Can the construction companies foot the bill?

Under Florida law, contractors are liable for any construction-related property damage.

AAA Spokesperson Mark Jenkins says it's pretty unlikely a construction company will foot the bill for your repair.

"Oftentimes it just comes under the goodwill of the construction site or the construction company itself, but it might be really challenging to prove the nail you picked up is from their site and not somewhere else. At the end of the day if you run over a nail in your tire, it's more than likely going to be up to you to pick up the tab," said Jenkins.

It is possible for a contractor to pay for your damages though. You have to provide documentation like timestamps, proof, photos and possibly a police report to the company. The process could be lengthy.

After a flat, or maybe two, you may also try and call your insurance company, but they probably won't pay either.

"Unless it damages the rim too, then it falls under comprehensive coverage, but you most likely will just have to pay for it," said Jenkins. Depending on your deductible, it may not even be worth it to file a claim since your tires may cost less than the deductible.

Some car tire shops, manufacturers and car dealers offer road hazard insurance, which would cover the cost of tire replacements.

