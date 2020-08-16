Ernie Andrus will be celebrating his 97th birthday on Wednesday and he's currently on pace to arrive at the Pacific by his 101st birthday.

ZAVALLA, Texas — Before the sun began to rise across the East Texas landscape Saturday morning, 96-year-old Ernie Andrus was already preparing for his morning run.

Ernie, a World War II veteran is aiming run coast to coast for a second time. So far, he made his way to Zavalla, 30 minutes outside of Lufkin.

"I ran from the Pacific to the Atlantic and finished one day after my 93rd birthday," said Andrus. "After a couple of years running in the same place, I got a little bored. So I decided to just turn around and go back the other way."

Ernie is a year into his journey back to the west coast. He said he has met a lot of people along the way, including John Martin. Martin, a retired firefighter, has been running with Ernie since 2018.

"It's mind-boggling what he can even do, and his age, it just defies everything, all logic," said Martin.

The trip back to California is taking a little longer this time around. Recently, a doctor told Ernie he has congestive heart failure, although he remains skeptical.

"I went to another doctor at the VA hospital and he says don't worry about it," said Andrus.

Ernie will be celebrating his 97th birthday on Wednesday and he's currently on pace to arrive at the Pacific by his 101st birthday. He has every intention of getting there.

"He thinks he can do it, so why not try?" said Martin. "Why doesn't everybody live like that? If you think you can do something, why not at least try worst you could do is fail and he's certainly not failing. I think we're going to see San Diego in about four years."

As much as Ernie loves to run, that's not the only reason he's on this journey.