1 person critically hurt following fiery crash on I-275 in St. Pete

A portion of the interstate was shut down for hours Sunday morning.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At least one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following an early morning fiery crash on I-275 in St. Petersburg, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. between 38th Avenue N and 22nd Avenue N in the southbound lanes.

That portion of I-275 was shut down for several hours, finally opening up shortly after 7:20 a.m., FHP confirms.

Details of the crash have not been released.

10 Tampa Bay's Ryan Bass captured video of the crash shortly after it happened, showing a car engulfed in flames. You can watch the video here.

Earlier Sunday morning, St. Petersburg Police Department tweeted "all southbound lanes of I-275 are closed at 38th Avenue North in St. Pete."