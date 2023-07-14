Vote for the Best Ice Cream in Tampa Bay this weekend at the St. Pete Pier

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 16.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — However you scoop, swirl or savor that cone, there's nothing like ice cream on a hot Florida day.

It's why the St. Pete Pier is hosting the 2nd Annual Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival this weekend in honor of National Ice Cream Day.

Guests can try ice cream from two dozen local vendors from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. this Sunday, July 16.

Ice cream offerings range from more traditional cones, soft serves and custards to gourmet popsicles, gelato and Italian ice. Funky flavors like Tampa Guava & Cream Cheese and Key Lime Pie will be on the menu along with several dairy-free options.

And you should be prepared to put your tastebuds to the test — guests will be voting to name the Best Ice Cream in Tampa Bay.

Here's a list of participating ice cream vendors:

Astro Craft Ice Cream

Carousel's

Frios Gourmet Pops

Kona Ice

Uncle Louie G

Sweet Island Snow

Happy's Ice Cream

Great Heights Creamery

Mammamia Gelato

Whit's Frozen Custard

Looshkos

Ben & Jerry's

Cole's Snow Kone Factory

Ksplitz Artisan Ice Cream

Quiero Mas Tacos

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream

Sweet Memories

The Hyppo

Mayday Ice Cream

Pop Fusions

Lava Ice Shop

Hawaiian Honey Cones

Coconut Bar

Johnny Tella

While admission to the festival is free, ice cream from individual vendors will need to be purchased. There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on the forecast for Sunday, but the event is happening rain or shine.