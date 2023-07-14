Vote for the Best Ice Cream in Tampa Bay this weekend at the St. Pete Pier

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — However you scoop, swirl or savor that cone, there's nothing like ice cream on a hot Florida day.
It's why the St. Pete Pier is hosting the 2nd Annual Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival this weekend in honor of National Ice Cream Day.
Guests can try ice cream from two dozen local vendors from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. this Sunday, July 16.
Ice cream offerings range from more traditional cones, soft serves and custards to gourmet popsicles, gelato and Italian ice. Funky flavors like Tampa Guava & Cream Cheese and Key Lime Pie will be on the menu along with several dairy-free options.
And you should be prepared to put your tastebuds to the test — guests will be voting to name the Best Ice Cream in Tampa Bay.
Here's a list of participating ice cream vendors:
- Astro Craft Ice Cream
- Carousel's
- Frios Gourmet Pops
- Kona Ice
- Uncle Louie G
- Sweet Island Snow
- Happy's Ice Cream
- Great Heights Creamery
- Mammamia Gelato
- Whit's Frozen Custard
- Looshkos
- Ben & Jerry's
- Cole's Snow Kone Factory
- Ksplitz Artisan Ice Cream
- Quiero Mas Tacos
- Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream
- Sweet Memories
- The Hyppo
- Mayday Ice Cream
- Pop Fusions
- Lava Ice Shop
- Hawaiian Honey Cones
- Coconut Bar
- Johnny Tella
While admission to the festival is free, ice cream from individual vendors will need to be purchased. There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on the forecast for Sunday, but the event is happening rain or shine.
Paid parking is available on the Pier and two blocks away in the Sundial Garage. However, festival organizers recommend "using rideshare services to fest responsibly."