HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Michael Keetley’s murder trial took an interesting twist, after the state completed its rebuttal and closing arguments. Keetley decided to waive his right to closing arguments.

People in the courtroom were shocked when they learned the news. Keetley reassured the judge this is what he wanted, and that it was solely his decision.

Keetley is facing two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Sergio Gultron and Juan Gultron. He’s also facing four counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting and injuring Daniel Beltran, Gonzalo Guevara, Ramon Galan Jr., and Richard Cantu.

This was the ice cream truck Michael Keetley worked out of when he was shot in January 2010.

WTSP

Keetley, who is a former ice cream truck vendor, was robbed and shot on Jan.23, 2010. After an investigation, detectives said they learned Keetley was seeking revenge on the people he thought were responsible for the crime.

On Nov. 25, 2010, Thanksgiving Day, detectives say Keetley shot six people, killing two and injuring four.

The trial is now in the hands of the jury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

