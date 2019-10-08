ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you walk down the streets of downtown St. Petersburg, you can expect to find small silver cages that will catch your eye.

"It takes me about an hour to make each one. As I got to the end, it probably took me a little less than an hour," said filmmaker Victoria Jorgensen.

So far, she's made 14. Each cage has a message and something that will catch your eye. They represent the children being separated from their parents at the border.

"I have never had children myself, but the idea of seeing children in particular in cages without the opportunity to have any affection shown to them, without their parents, without their family, it just hit me right between the eyes," said Jorgensen.

The ACLU says over 900 migrant children have been taken from their parents at the border and put in U.S. custody.

The most recent ICE raid happened in Mississippi on Wednesday. Nearly 700 undocumented immigrants were arrested. Strangers in the community scrambled to take care of their children who'd been left alone.

"People like living in their little routine life. Their illusion life! Whenever they see the truth, they try to like hide it and just take it out of their mind," said Patricia Mendez.

Mendez was walking by when she spotted a small cage. It caught her by surprise, but she was happy someone was standing up to the current laws.

"Every time they take them down, put five more up! People need to wake up and realize that this is our country and we have to make a change," said Mendez.

Even though most of the cages have been taken down, Jorgensen is going to keep fighting.

"It’s for the people that think it's wrong, but just stuff it in the back of their mind and don’t do anything about it that I want to get the message. We need to stand up for what we believe in and take our country back," she said.

