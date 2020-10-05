Coast Guards busts illegal charter boat on Mother’s Day weekend

Here’s what you need to know before taking mom out for a day on the water.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — It was packed. Nine people were on board a 21-foot boat, when it was stopped Saturday by the U.S. Coast Guard in St. Petersburg.

And according to a news release, the boat’s operator was in violation of a several federal regulations.

The Coast Guard says there was no “credentialed mariner” in control, there was no “certificate of inspection” – and the list goes on from there.

"The Coast Guard will continue to aggressively pursue vessel operators who needlessly place the lives of patrons at risk by not complying with Coast Guard passenger vessel regulations," Brian Knapp said. He’s the Senior Investigating Officer at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg.

"We urge anyone paying for a trip on a passenger vessel to ask to see the Merchant Mariner Credential of the vessel operator to verify their captain is properly credentialed by the Coast Guard.”

Knapp said if you’re taking a charter boat with more than six people, and the operator doesn’t have a Merchant Mariner Credential or a Certificate of Inspection – don’t get on the boat.

The Coast Guard warns that owners and operators of illegal charter vessels can face maximum civil penalties of more than $50,000 for illegal passenger-for-hire operations.

What other people are reading right now: