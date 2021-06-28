'I'm going to kill you!': Winter Haven man arrested, accused of attacking two officers

Police say Marc Tucker punched officers and spit in their faces.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A disturbance call ended in arrest after a man attacked two police officers and attempted to take a firearm from one, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

On Saturday, June 26, Winter Haven police say they responded to a domestic disturbance call where Marc Tucker, 27, was arguing with his mother.

Officers say Tucker told them his mother was kicking him out of the home and he was not going to leave. Tucker's mother told police he had not lived there for at least a year.

Police say when they asked Tucker to leave the property, he cursed at officers and called 911 to report them. When officers attempted to place Tucker under arrest, they say he began to pull away and fight.

Tucker punched two officers as they were attempting to arrest him and yelled, "I'm going to kill you!" according to the report. Officers say Tucker also grabbed one of the officer's radios from his belt.

In response, officers say they used a taser on Tucker who did not receive any serious injuries.

Tucker was transported to Winter Haven Hospital for medical treatment where police say he spit in the faces of two officers and continually threatened to kill them.

Once medically cleared, Tucker was taken to the Polk County Jail and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of battery on law enforcement, two counts of resisting with violence, depriving an officer means of protection/communication, and misuse of 911.