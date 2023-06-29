Tampa community holds town hall to spotlight new immigration law

The event was organized by the local chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens.

TAMPA, Fla. — In less than 48 hours, Florida’s new immigration law will take effect, sparking concern among some community members wondering how they may be impacted.

“This is the strongest legislation against illegal immigration anywhere in the country,” Gov. Ron DeSantis who said the law aims to combat the dangerous effects of illegal immigration and comes as a result of what he calls a failed federal response to issues at the southern border.

The new law includes stricter rules for employers, making them use E-verify to check employees’ legal status or face fines, and enhanced penalties for people who use fake IDs to gain employment, making it a felony. Hospitals that accept Medicaid will now have to check the legal status of patients and report it.

The legislation has been met with protests across the state since the governor signed it into law last month.

“It's difficult to be a Latino in the state of Florida and not be affected by SB 1718, either directly or indirectly,” Getulio Gonzalez-Mulattieri with the local chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) said.

LULAC, the nation’s largest Latino civil rights organization hosted a town hall in Ybor City Thursday, giving people in the community an opportunity to ask experts questions about the new law.

On the panel included an immigration lawyer, community leaders and Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez.

Lopez, a DeSantis appointee, said her office’s number one concern is public safety, adding in her career, she’s never asked a victim or witness what their immigration status was.

“I want victims and witnesses to know that we stand up for them no matter what their status is and we want those people to be heard,” Lopez told the audience.

Local law enforcement echoed that sentiment. In a video released this week, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister assured residents his office will not target individuals based on their immigration status.

“The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is committed to upholding the law while treating all individuals with respect, dignity and fairness,” Chronister said in the video.

His message comes as some voiced worries about potential racial and ethnic profiling that may come with enforcing the new law.

“It just impacts many facets of our society. And unfortunately, people are worried about it,” Gonzalez-Mulattieri added.