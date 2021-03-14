Malia Halfacre was reported missing after police responded to the scene of a homicide at the 1900 block of E New York Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating 6-month-old Malia Halfacre.

Malia is described as a Black female who is about 6 months old.

Malia was possibly in a 2012 black Chevy Impala with Indiana In God We Trust Plate CJA272.

If the vehicle is spotted, citizens are encouraged to not approach the vehicle and immediately call 911.

Malia was reported missing after police responded to the scene of a homicide at the 1900 block of E New York Street. She may be with an adult male.

Police believe Malia may be in danger and need to check her welfare.