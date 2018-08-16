if you’re not a registered Democrat or Republican, and you think that means you have no reason to vote in the primary elections, think again.

The rapidly growing number of “No Party Affiliation” voters - still have a lot at stake.

With so much talk about the gubernatorial and Attorney General primaries, voters who aren't registered as a Democrat or Republican might be under a false impression that there’s nothing on the ballot for them.

But there is.

In fact, 10 News Political Expert Lars Hafner says the so-called down-ballot issues open to every registered voter could have the biggest, most direct impact on your life. Positions like judges, and school board members.

In the partisan primary races for Governor and AG, the winner will head to the next round in the general election.

But when it comes to judges and local school board members, the primary is it.

With almost as many no party affiliation voters as there are registered Democrats and Republicans these days, there’s growing frustration about not being allowed to participate in some of the partisan primary elections.

If the number of independent voters continues to grow as it has, Hafner predicts lawmakers will eventually be pressured to “open” Florida’s closed primaries to all voters regardless of party affiliation.

In the meantime, independent voters can still have a strong voice in key local races. Not leaving them to only registered Republicans and Democrats to shape the outcome.

