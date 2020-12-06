Local group starts online marketplace to give small business owners hope

The goal of the Million Dollar Mission is to get 50,000 people to spend $20 each to help small business owners.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Small businesses are really struggling right now, but there's an easy way you can help.

A local networking group started an initiative to help get them restarted. LocalShops1 started the Million Dollar Mission to infuse $1 million into the small business community in the Tampa Bay area.

It's through an online marketplace. More than 225 local vendors have posted more than 1,000 products for sale.

There are no fees taken and the proceeds go right to the businesses.

These types of businesses ar the least-served by government funding, like the owners you see at festivals or other local events.

While the money is important, this is also about giving hope to our small businesses.

Brandi Gabbard, with St. Petersburg City Council, shared the story of a small business owner who has been impacted by the pandemic.

"She was having a really bad day one day and she was really feeling like her business was in a place where it may never recover and somebody just going on and buying an item from her that day was the perk she needed and the boost and the hope that she needed to help her be able to move forward," Gabbard said.

The goal is to get 50,000 people to spend $20 each.

