ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A special thanks is in order to State Wildlife Officer Michelle Butler and Berlin Heights Police Department Chief Charity Schafer for their help with a bald eagle.
They assisted Sgt. Dan McGlothlin Friday morning with the injured bird, which was apparently struck and injured by a passing vehicle near the intersection of State Route 113 and Berlin Road in Berlin Township.
Officer Butler transported the eagle to Back To The Wild, where the caring staff there is treating him for his injuries.