International, WestShore malls closed after Saturday's protests

Both malls cited their closures out of an abundance of caution due to scheduled protests Sunday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two malls in Tampa decided to keep their doors shut Sunday after some protests turned violent, causing damage to local businesses and University Mall.

International Plaza and WestShore Plaza posted on their respective social media that the malls would stay closed Sunday, May 31.

More than 40 people were arrested Saturday night during protests in the Tampa area on various charges ranging from burglary to rioting to carrying concealed firearms.

On Saturday, the Champs Sports store on Fowler Avenue caught fire as crowds of people gathered at the University Mall across the street.

Tampa Fire Rescue reported they were escorted into the area by Tampa police because of reports of looting in the area.

Tampa firefighters were also called to the Mobil gas station at N. 30th Street and E. Busch Boulevard where a fire broke out, engulfing the entire building. Aerials from Sky10 showed firefighters working to knock down the flames.

Sunday, WestShore Plaza posted on Facebook saying, "We are working closely with Tampa Police Department to ensure the safety of our guests, retailers and employees. Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to remain closed through Sunday, May 31st."

WestShore Plaza Safety is our top priority. We are working closely with the Tampa Po... lice Department to ensure the safety of our guests, retailers and employees. Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to temporarily close WestShore Plaza for the remainder of Saturday, May 30 and plan to reopen for regular hours of 12pm - 6pm on Sunday, May 31.

International Plaza posted it would remain closed Sunday.

Previously, International Plaza said it would reopen Sunday but would close early "out of an abundance of caution" because of scheduled protests in the area.

During a press conference Sunday, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said police will take a harder stance today after 41 people were arrested overnight on charges ranging from burglary to rioting and carrying concealed firearms.

“The behavior that took place last night is not going to be tolerated,” Dugan explained during a news conference with Mayor Jane Castor on Sunday.

He and the mayor have discussed possibly instituting a curfew. The mayor said she would consult with county leaders on the matter.

The evening scenes contrast with earlier peaceful protests in the Tampa Bay area following Floyd's death in Minneapolis. Many people assembled in front of the Tampa Police Museum in the downtown area, later continuing to protest in Curtis Hixon Park.

Hundreds of demonstrators closed the intersection of Fowler Avenue and N. 56th Street during the afternoon as Temple Terrace police, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol officers kept watch and helped to keep the roadway closed.

People chanted, in part, "no peace, no justice," and, "I can't breathe," referencing what Floyd pleaded to officers while he was on the ground and the officer's knee was pressed upon his neck.

Floyd died while in police custody Monday after officer Derek Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck as he pleaded, "I can't breathe." Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired.