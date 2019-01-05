WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — There are still very few answers to what happened at Weightman Middle School on Tuesday when the school resource officer accidentally discharged his gun while in the school cafeteria line.

“He was actually leaning up against a wall, so when the firearm discharged, still in the holster, it discharged down to the floor and into a brick wall behind him,” explained Lt. Troy Fergueson with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

There is no word how long the investigation will take, but how the gun, a Sig Sauer P320 9 millimeter, fired is the big question. Experts wll examine the gun and holster.

Wear and tear will be a part of the investigation, explained Mark Rulan, a 20-year employee of the gun department at Bill Jackson’s Shop for Adventure.

“The basic thing you’re looking for is wear along the rails, wear in the gun if the gun is tight. Generally, these aren’t as tight as some. But if there was significant wear on this, it is immediate recognition.”

The officer had the gun in his possession since October 2018, when all officers got the model. That's a short time-span for the model.

"It’s a near-new firearm. The wear is going to be insignificant. This firearm should last with minimal use, 20 years," said Rutan.

But it is not just the gun. Investigators will also look into the holster, and check to see if there were any manufacturer issues.

The bottom line, Rutan says, is it's really hard for a gun to fire on its own.

“The mechanics of this gun, I can’t speculate what might have been the issue, all I can say is, most guns can’t fire without you pulling the trigger,” said Rutan.

