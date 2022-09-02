Beams removed from Busch Garden's Iron Gwazi after guest hits hand while riding

The roller coaster will officially open to the public on March 11.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's newest roller coaster, Iron Gwazi, received some modifications after a guest's hand reportedly struck a beam while riding.

In a statement to 10 Tampa Bay, Busch Gardens said two beams were removed by crews in the area of the ride where the guest reported hitting their hand.

"The safety of our guests is our highest priority and all of our rides are designed and installed according to all applicable standards, manufacturer specifications and include specific ride restrictions for the safety of our guests," the statement read, in part.

According to the theme park, the guest declined medical treatment.

While Iron Gwazi won't officially open to the public until March 11, pass members and Fun Card holders have been able to preview the ride since Feb. 13.

Iron Gwazi will be Busch Gardens' 10th rollercoaster, according to a press release, including "Tigris, Florida's tallest inversion coaster; SheiKra, a 200-foot, 90-degree drop coaster; and Montu, which the theme park says is recognized as one of the top 10 rollercoasters in the country."

The coaster made for thrill-seekers has a 206-foot peak into a 91-degree drop and will reach top speeds of 76 mph. Riders are also in store for a dozen airtime moments as they race around the more than 4,075-foot length of the track.