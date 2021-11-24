Is Publix open on Thanksgiving?

Continuing its tradition, the grocery train will be closed this Thanksgiving holiday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Stores across the United States either close or adjust their business hours on holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Eve.

In 2020, stores were closed on Thanksgiving due to the pandemic. And this year, many stores are continuing their holiday closure as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

So, what is open on Thanksgiving?

Publix announced that it will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. But will reopen for regular store hours the following Friday. Winn-Dixie will also be closed as the company says it made the decision to give its workers a "day of rest with their family and loved ones."

Stores open on Thanksgiving 2021

Big Lots — 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

CVS — Operating under normal hours by location, certain pharmacy locations may have shortened hours

Dollar General — 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.



Walgreens — Most stores are open for regular hours. All 24-hour pharmacy locations will be open, but some pharmacies may have shortened hours

Whole Foods — Hours vary by location

Stores closed on Thanksgiving 2021

ALDI

Best Buy

Costco

Home Depot

Petco

Petsmart

Publix

Sam's Club

Target

Trader Joe's

Walmart