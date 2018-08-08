A local man is charged with aggravated battery after Tampa police say he shot another man in the thigh and buttocks after a heated political argument on Facebook.

So, 10News asked licensed psychotherapist Lynn Nelson at the Holistic Mental Health Clinic why we are seeing more violent reactions like this.

Nelson said reason number one: social media overload.

“I think people aren’t even aware that they are feeding themselves this unhealthy mental diet,” Nelson said. “If you’re feeding yourself negative thoughts it’s going to make you feel angry, depressed, anxious and if we think something long enough that’s going to generate a feeling and then an action. That’s what happened in this case.”

Reason number two: Nelson said before social media, people had face-to-face conversations where they disagreed at home and among family where they learned to disagree, much different than online trolling that happens all the time.

“Now, behind the mask of social media, people can say anything, very cowardice things that they would never say to others faces and now people think that’s the norm and they go into public and continue to replicate that social media behavior in person.”

And number three: subliminal messages from leadership.

“It’s more important that in leadership and in society we demand healthy discourse and that does not include dehumanizing others or violent rhetoric. It just doesn’t. That’s where the respect is. Returning to respect and believing in the healthy exchange of ideas and to have them out on the surface and have a healthy exchange of ideas is where we want to be. Freedom is that space. Bondage is in the other space,” Nelson explained.

Nelson recommends social media fasts -- something she regularly helps patients manage. She says it helps break the addiction cycle, cleanse your thoughts and get you back to reality.

