TAMPA, Fla. — As the partial government approaches the one-month mark, 800,000 federal workers are caught in the middle of it. In Tampa Bay, dozens of businesses and organizations are pitching in to help federal workers who aren’t getting a paycheck.

The Islamic Society of Tampa Bay is getting together with nonprofit groups to open a food pantry and hold nightly meals for federal employees. All you have to do is provide your ID and proof of where you work.

"Helping is part of our faith, is part of our religion,” said Chaikirah Parker, one of the organizers. “Honestly, we are best as humanity when we're helping each other, when we love each other.”

The meals will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. until the shutdown is over. The Islamic Society is on Sligh Avenue near Orient Road in Tampa.

