David Mendelson-Curry gets to paint today thanks to the ultimate gift from another artist…

“The thing that I keep hearing repeatedly from his friends and family is that it was meant to be,” David said.

David had an artificial heart that could stop working at any moment.

When Tampa muralist Matt Callahan died in April, he saved David.

“I started with a lot of survivor’s guilt,” David said. “It’s an emotional rollercoaster.”

Matt was an organ donor and his heart was a perfect match for David.

“One of the things his wife told me was that I could call it my heart now, but I’m not ready to do that,” David said choking up. “I’m still dealing with the fact that the heart is a gift that I am so grateful for.”

The two families met a few months after the surgery, but the Mendelson-Curry’s say they’ll never find the right words to say to thank Matt and his relatives.

“I remember the first night we laid in bed and I put my head on his chest and I heard Matt’s heart in there, it was beating so strongly and so powerfully,” Ty Mendelson-Curry, David’s husband, said. “For the first time I didn’t have to worry that I would wake up and not find my husband that next morning.”

But they’re starting by encouraging others to become organ donors and by raising money for art scholarships in Matt’s name. Donations can be made to LeMoyne Art Gallery.

