It's back! Sarasota Police posts holiday patrol lights video

Need something to brighten up the holidays? Some police lights timed to music might do the trick.

SARASOTA, Fla. — In 2019, the Sarasota Police Department posted its first holiday patrol lights video on Facebook. In 2020, it might have become a tradition.

"You asked. We listened. It. Is. Time!" the post reads. "For the second year in a row, we bring you our holiday patrol lights video!"

Sarasota Police put their holiday cheer out there on Dec. 14. The video shows a line of five police cruisers giving a light show, timed to the tune of Trans-Siberian Orchestra's "A Mad Russian's Christmas."

"From Chief Bernadette DiPino and all the men and women of the Sarasota Police Department want to wish you and your families a safe and peaceful holiday season," the department wrote.

