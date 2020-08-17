Jennifer Beebe said she felt it wasn't safe for herself or her students to return to classes and resigned Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jennifer Beebe has taught in the classroom for more than two decades, but it was teaching in the classroom this year that forced her to decide to resign.

"(The principal) handed me a piece of paper and I wrote my resignation," Beebe said.

Beebe walked into the office of Neptune Beach Elementary School Wednesday and told her principal she was resigning due to COVID-19 concerns.

"It was so difficult for me to do this that I was shaking so bad, and tears were streaming down my face. This was such a big decision," she said. "I actually had to stop in the middle of writing the note, the resignation letter, and then I continued. I went home and got back into my nightgown and sat in bed and cried with a pint of Häagen-Dazs."

Beebe said she hoped Duval County Public School leaders would decide to go 100 percent virtual instead of the options of face-to-face learning, Duval HomeRoom or Duval Virtual. When that didn't happen, Beebe, who has underlying health conditions, said she felt like she had no other choice.

"It’s not going to be safe. Having a child contract it or bring it home to a family member, I can’t have that on my shoulders," she said. "I don’t want to be complicit in that. I cannot peddle that, I can’t push that lie. It was as much conviction as it was for my own personal safety."

The school system gave teachers the opportunity to apply to teach Duval HomeRoom, but they'd still have to come into the building. Beebe said when she went to apply, all of the positions were full.

"My heart goes out to all of the school leaders and superintendents that are dealing with this because it’s not an easy time for anyone and they’re really just trying to do the best that they can," Beebe said.

Those leaders in Duval and the union agreed to employee COVID-19 benefits that include purchasing rapid tests and covering medical costs for employees who test positive. The school board will vote on the agreement in September.

As for Beebe, she said she plans to go into private sector teaching.

"Once you're a teacher, you're always a teacher," she said.