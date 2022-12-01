Introducing Izzy: Clearwater Marine Aquarium's newest resident dolphin

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium introduced its newest rescued resident dolphin, Izzy, on Thursday.
The 7-year-old dolphin arrived at the aquarium back on Nov. 4 after she was rescued in June near Texas by NOAA and partners from the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, according to the aquarium's website.
CMA states that when Izzy was found her health was on the decline due to illegal human interaction; and that she needed intervention and medical attention.
"We are happy to provide a forever home to this animal and give her the love and care she deserves as part of the CMA pod!" CMA says on its website.