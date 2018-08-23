A jack-knifed semi truck is blocking most traffic on southbound Interstate 75 in Sarasota County, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says.

The crash is near mile marker 200 (State Road 681) in Nokomis.

Only one lane is open to traffic, as of 6 p.m. The blockage is expected to continue during rush hour.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

