Jacksonville firefighter dies while working scene of traffic crash

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department says a firefighter working a crash with a prolonged extrication was pronounced dead at UF Health Thursday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is mourning the loss of one of its own Thursday morning.

A firefighter who was working at the scene of a traffic crash involving a "difficult and prolonged extrication" around 1 a.m. died at UF Health, according to a news release from JFRD. Lifesaving efforts by JFRD crews and hospital staff were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at 2:12 a.m., the release says.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a JFRD firefighter who was working at the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a difficult and prolonged extrication this morning at 1am," the release says. "Please respect the privacy of his family during this extremely difficult time. Further details will follow after all family members have been notified."