Police: Jacksonville woman charged with poisoning boyfriend's drink because he 'wouldn't shut up'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been charged after reportedly poisoning her boyfriend's lemonade because he would not stop talking, according to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Alvis Parrish, 54, was charged with poisoning food or water with intent to kill or injure.

According to the arrest report, on Dec. 7, deputies were dispatched to a home at 8752 Susie Street in reference to a poisoning. When they arrived, deputies say that Parrish was sitting on her front porch yelling at them.

Deputies say when they got closer, Parrish uttered, "Yeah, I did it.... because he wouldn't shut the f*** up."

As she was being placed in handcuffs, JSO says she said, "I gave him just enough to shut him up and called y'all, so he wouldn't die...do whatever you want but if you don't take me I will kill him."

Deputies made contact with the victim, who they say appeared extremely lethargic. He reportedly told deputies he was unsure why he was so tired.

JSO says that Parrish spiked her boyfriend's lemonade with Seroquel.

"Not sure why she would give me that, I don’t take Seroquel,” the victim told police, according to the report.

Seroquel can reportedly make people feel sleepy, and many doctors use it as a sleeping pill for just that reason. It can also be used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The victim then stated that he noticed his lemonade tasted weird, the report said. He was later transported to a nearby hospital, the report says.

JSO says they located a bottle of lemonade with a powdery substance at the bottom, inside the residence.

The report stated Parrish and her partner had been together for approximately nine years.