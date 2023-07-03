Jane Castor secures reelection as Tampa mayor

The incumbent mayor ran unopposed, up against write-ins.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Mayor Jane Castor scored the most votes in the Tampa mayoral election to ease into a second term as the city's mayor.

The mayor, who ran unopposed, garnered a little over 80 percent of the votes with 19 percent of votes going to write-ins, according to the unofficial results provided by the Supervisor of Elections.

"I am honored and humbled to be re-elected Mayor of our great city," a statement from the mayor reads, in part. "I am so grateful for the support, trust and enthusiasm of so many residents who appreciate the direction Tampa is heading.

"Together, we have achieved so much over the past four years. We have made significant progress in building a stronger, safer, and more equitable Tampa. We have invested in our neighborhoods by protecting our tree canopy, increasing access to recycling, making our roads safer by focusing on traffic calming measures like crosswalks to classrooms."

Castor's statement continues, in part, "I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as your Mayor once again, and I am committed to working tirelessly alongside city council members and our public and private partners every day to make Tampa an even better place to live, work, and raise a family. Together, we will continue to build a city that we can all be proud to call home."

Other than raising my two boys, serving as your Mayor has been the greatest honor of my life.❤️ Thank you, Tampa. For four more years of Transforming Tampa's Tomorrow.



Together, we’ll continue lifting up every neighborhood and improving the quality of life for every resident. — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) March 8, 2023

The reelected mayor can also look ahead to finding the next chief of police for the city after former Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor resigned following the release of body camera video showing O'Connor flashing her badge during a traffic stop

Previously, Castor said she'd wait until after April elections to ensure input from city councilmembers. A spokesperson for the mayor, Adam Smith, said in a statement, that Castor could pick a search firm before April to start the process.

#BREAKING: With all precincts reporting, Mayor Jane Castor won approximately 80% of the vote. Approximately 20% of voters wrote in a candidate. @10TampaBay https://t.co/AFCEDU0pgH — Hannah Dineen WTSP (@hannah_dineen) March 8, 2023

In addition to council seats up for grabs, voters also have the opportunity to cast their ballot to decide on four potential amendments to the Tampa Charter.