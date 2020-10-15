Clearwater Beach raises purple flags to warn of jellyfish

Clearwater officials say they've seen an increase in jellyfish stings over the last few days.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — If you're heading to beautiful Clearwater Beach anytime in the next few days, you might notice lifeguard stations are flying the purple flags.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue says it's seen an increase in jellyfish stings over the last few days. The fire department says if you get stung, you should get a lifeguard to help because they have hot water and vinegar to help lessen the pain.

The Florida of Department of Environmental Health says when purple flags go up it means swimmers should watch for stinging marine life, like jellyfish, stingrays and Man O' War.

Swimmers are reminded to do the "stingray shuffle" and to swim near lifeguards. If you are stung, you should go to a lifeguard for help.

The city's lifeguards are flying purple flags today at #ClearwaterBeach warning of dangerous marine life. We've seen an increase in the number of jellyfish stings the last few days. If you get stung, seek assistance from a lifeguard. pic.twitter.com/cfIoz5uwYD — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) October 14, 2020

What other people are reading right now: