What we know about fallen Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen's funeral

Officer Jesse Madsen died after he veered his police cruiser into the path of a wrong-way driver to protect others.

TAMPA, Fla. — Friends, family and the Tampa Bay community will be able to say goodbye to Tampa Police Department Officer Jesse Madsen on Tuesday, March 16, at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz.

Officer Madsen died Tuesday, March 9, when he veered his cruiser into a wrong-way driver on Interstate 275, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said. Dugan said the 45-year-old officer died trying to protect others.

Madsen had been with the Tampa Police Department for 16 years. Dugan said he was a decorated police officer and a seven-time recipient of police life-saving awards. His family can now posthumously add Police Purple Sheild and Medal of Honor recipient to his honors.

He dedicated his life to the safety and service of others, Dugan added, first as a United States Marine combat veteran, then as a police officer in Lyndhurst and Shaker Heights, Ohio.

Where is the funeral?

Officer Madsen's funeral will be at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz.

The address is:

18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd

Lutz, FL, 33548

When is the funeral?

The funeral for officer Madsen will take place Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Public visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11 a.m.

Who can go?

The funeral for Officer Madsen is open to the public. People are asked to wear proper attire: business professional, all black or dark/muted colors. Everyone will need to wear a face covering.

The burial for Officer Madsen will be held in private at 2:30 p.m. at the Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell.

How to help

Officer Madsen leaves behind a wife and three kids.

If you want to help Officer Madsen's family, a donation fund has been set up by Rise Tampa. Find out how to donate here.