A growing number of people are out of work. Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — nearly five times the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.
If you are looking for work, several companies are still hiring to keep up with demands due to the pandemic.
Automation Personnel Services Tampa is looking to hire temporary assembly workers to help prepare meals for people who can't leave their homes. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. The pay rate is $10 per hour plus overtime. If interested you can call (813) 888-7508 or email apstampa@apstemps.com
Walmart wants to hire 150,000 temporary workers by the end of May.
Kroger wants to hire more than 10,000 workers as COVID-19 spurs panic buying.
Papa John's is hiring 20,000 new team members.
Amazon plans to hire 100,000 new workers to meet demand.
Publix is hiring at nine distribution centers:
- Boynton Beach
- Deerfield Beach,
- Jacksonville
- Lakeland
- Miami
- Orlando
- Sarasota
- Lawrenceville (GA)
- McCalla (AL)
