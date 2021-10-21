Hundreds of jobs coming to St. Pete with the world's largest Christmas light maze

All casting and interviews will be done within the next few weeks.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — "Enchant Christmas" is making a comeback in November to Tropicana Field and is looking to hire character actors, customer service representatives and technicians.

"The World's Greatest Christmas Experience" is looking for people who "share their love of spreading holiday cheer and who want to be a part of something magical this season."

The organization is holding open calls for entertainers such as carolers, instrumentalists, jugglers, acrobats, puppeteers, magicians, storytellers, artists, circus artists or "anybody who wants to uplift others and share happiness," the news release says.

The company is also looking to hire actors and performers to assist with Santa's elves, behind-the-scenes tech, ticketing managers, and customer service staff.

All casting and interviews will be done within the next few weeks. Seasonal roles will last from mid-November until Jan. 2, 2022.

There is the possibility of the seasonal jobs continuing even after the holiday event ends with how fast "Enchant" is growing, the release says.

What are some expectations for the applicants? They must love working with children and people of all ages.

Anyone interested in applying can find job listings here.

This opportunity for jobs comes at a time when the unemployment rate for Tampa, St. Pete and Clearwater is at the lowest it's been in months.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in the area was 4.5 percent in August 2021. June was 5.2 percent and July was 4.7 percent.

As of now, the percentage for the month of September has not been added.