There was no evidence found of any widespread or systemic election fraud in any state.

Congressman John Rutherford says he will object to Electoral College results showing Joe Biden is the next President of the United States.

The Northeast Florida lawmaker tweeted Friday that he would join a handful of other republicans on Jan. 6, backing President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the November election.

On January 6th, I will OBJECT. It is up to the state legislatures in the six contested states to move quickly and do what they know is right. See my full statement below. pic.twitter.com/87v1BmsRUT — Rep. John Rutherford (@RepRutherfordFL) January 1, 2021

Because Democrats control the house, any effort to block election results is unlikely to succeed. However, it could create chaos around what is usually a formality.