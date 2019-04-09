It's been a year since prosecutors say a Largo toddler was killed by his mom, who is accused of making up a story about him being kidnapped -- setting off an Amber Alert that ended with his body being found in the woods.

Charisse Stinson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau Jr.

In January, 10Investigates revealed how a state review of the case found warning signs were ignored and communication was poor in the month leading up to Jordan's death.

In the last year, more than 2,000 people have signed a petition to pass "Jordan's Law," which State Rep. Chris Latvala hopes will reform Florida's child welfare system to better protect kids.

The legislation would reduce caseload for child welfare workers, streamline communication and mandate more training for caseworkers and law enforcement officers.

During the last legislative session, Jordan's Law passed unanimously in the House but failed to get approval in the Senate.

Stinson's trial is set to begin on March 2, 2020.

RELATED: Florida lawmakers plan to reintroduce 'Jordan's Law' after Largo toddler's death

RELATED: Florida mom accused of killing her son gets 2020 trial date

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.