LARGO, Fla. -- Nearly a week after Jordan Belliveau was reported missing, family and friends are raising money to help cover all his funeral costs.

At the memorial site, people continue to stop with flowers, stuffed animals and balloons.

“As a community what can we do?” says Latisa Murphy, an outreach minister. She says she tries to bring peace to a community in mourning and to dozens gathered at the memorial near the wooded area where 2-year-old Jordan's body was found.

It’s a message of love, says Murphy, and one of hope and justice for all children.

“My message to the community is if you see someone bringing harm to any child no matter what age you are, please contact local authorities and report it.”

Even if that person is a family member.

“I don’t care who it is, we need to save a child’s life,” says Murphy.

Largo police have charged Jordan’s mother with his murder.

RELATED: Guardian ad Litem told the court Jordan Belliveau should not be reunited with his parents

RELATED: Photos: Jordan Belliveau with his foster family

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Meanwhile at Largo Central Park a few miles away, a rainbow appeared during a fundraiser for Jordan’s funeral.

“Jordan has shown his presence. He’s happy, he’s happy that’s my confirmation right there,” says Ashley Flournoy, a family friend who helped organize Saturday’s fundraiser in the park.

Around 100 people turned out to buy raffle tickets or simply give a donation for funeral expenses. Flournoy says, “Jordan was forced into the ground, (His father) does not want him placed in the ground; he wants a nice mausoleum where he can always visit his kid.”

After the funeral, what then? Some say they want change.

“Laws need to change,” says Jessica Vinnedge, who stopped by to park to help out.

“The foster care system needs to change,” added Rene Chabre, who stopped by the memorial site.

For now, a community comes together in memory of an innocent child.

RELATED: Florida's unique approach to child abuse cases

Flournoy says, “To bring awareness make sure this not happen again that starts by coming together loving each other depending on each other.”

Vinnedge and her friend Evelyn Garrett held up a bumper sticker and repeat the message on it. They say, “Justice for Jordan.”

“Justice for Jordan. Peace for our babies,” repeats the crowd at the memorial site.

Jordan’s great-grandmother Laurie Moore and Flournoy say Jordan’s funeral is set for Sept. 15, but the location and other details have yet to be determined.

Jordan Belliveau memorial

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP