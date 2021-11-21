Columbus man 'grateful to be alive' after being stabbed more than 20 times

Jordan Hardgrow was stabbed twice in the heart, four times in his left lung, two in his right lung and mutliple times in his abdomen.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man says he's grateful to be alive after a violent attack nearly took his life.

Jordan Hardgrow, 30, was living in San Diego when on Jan. 16 of this year, he was followed by Pierce Tostado, 20. Tostado approached Hardgrow and started verbally harassing him. The two men got into a fistfight and Tostado pulled out a knife, stabbing Hardgrow five times.

A witness attempted to intervene and pull Tostado away, but he went back at Hardgrow and stabbed him more than 20 times in all.

Hardgrow was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening wounds. He had been stabbed twice in the heart, four times in his left lung, two in his right lung and many more in his abdomen.

He flatlined for eight minutes while in the hospital,where he underwent 26 surgeries.

Tostado was arrested shortly after the attack. He pleaded guilty to attempted murder and agreed to a 10-year prison term. To this day, no motive has been determined for the attack.

When Jordan faced his attacker in court, he says he was looking for some sign of remorse. He knew that he would have to find a way to forgive Tostado in order to move forward with his life.

Eventually, Jordan says he did see what he was looking for.

"I'm always trying to find humanity in somebody, and to try to find the humanity in somebody who tried to murder you seemed like it was a tough feat, but you saw it. You saw it when it needed to happen, and that was everything that I needed to know," Hardgrow said.

