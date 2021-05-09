Godric Leon Bennett was last seen at Burger King on Main Street with another child.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

JSO said Godric Leon Bennett was reported missing Sunday around 6 p.m.

The child reportedly walked away from his home after a disagreement with a family member and has yet to return.

Bennett was last seen at Burger King on Main Street with another child.

He is described as being 4’9” and 130 lbs with Blue eyes and Brown hair.

The child was last seen wearing a gray shirt, camo shorts, and white shoes.