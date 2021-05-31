A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 4-year-old boy last seen on Chester Creek Road in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 4-year-old boy with autism.

Gavin Douyon was reported missing just before 6 p.m. in the 12000 block of Chester Creek in Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Gavin was playing with family members and wandered off in an unknown direction, JSO said.

Gavin is non-verbal, police said.

Gavin is a Black male who is 3'0'' and 30 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with 'POLO' on it and dark blue shorts. He was not wearing any shoes, according to JSO.

Anyone with information on Gavin's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the JSO at 904-630-0500.