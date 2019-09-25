TAMPA, Fla. — Attorneys with the city of Tampa spent part of Tuesday in court taking on Liberty Counsel, a Christian-based legal group.

Liberty Counsel is looking to block the city of Tampa's ordinance banning conversion therapy.

Attorneys with the organization say Tampa's law violates the First Amendment by prohibiting licensed counselors from talking to minors seeking help to reduce or eliminate unwanted same-sex attractions, behaviors, or identity.

In January, a federal magistrate stopped the enforcement of a portion of Tampa's law. The injunction stopped the city of Tampa from banning conversion therapy involving talking, but it would allow the ban to be applied to techniques like electroshock therapy.

The ordinance was approved in 2017 and challenged by a Christian ministry and therapists who practice conversion therapy. They claimed it violated their free-speech rights.

Sometimes called "reparative" or "ex-gay therapy," the practice attempts to change someone’s sexual orientation. Every major medical association, from the American Medical Association to the American Psychological Association, says conversion therapy has no scientific credibility.

Ann Wynne-Phillips of St. Petersburg endured the therapy and says she believes no one, especially a young person, should be put through it.

“It’s almost a blur,” she said. “I look back today and it feels like somebody else’s life.”

Wynne-Phillips says she lost her sense of self in the nine months she spent in so-called conversion therapy.

“You’re playing with people’s psyches and I was 40-something, so when I think about young people going through that, I feel very alarmed,” she said.

Even though Wynne-Phillips had been openly gay for about two decades, she found herself on a spiritual journey in her 40s, which ultimately led her to conversion therapy.

“Mostly, it’s laypeople who are talking and not a lot of listening goes on,” she said. “They have an agenda, they have a perspective.”

Not before long, Wynne-Phillips became an advocate in the ex-gay movement. She said she felt like a "show puppy" for the group as they flaunted her conversion story.

Eventually after about five years, Wynne-Phillips says she "came to her senses" and realized she couldn't promote conversion therapy anymore. Now in her 60s, she's happily married to her wife and semi-retired.

Having lived on both sides of conversion therapy, she warns against any kind of conversion therapy for minors. In her experience, Wynne-Phillips said she found minors were usually forced to undergo the counseling against their will and did not respond well.

