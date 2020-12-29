Dinosaurs are coming to Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Starting on News Years Day you will be able to drive into a world filled with dinosaurs.
Jurassic Quest is heading to Tropicana Field for a drive-thru experience for two weekends.
North America’s largest and most realistic Dinosaur event will take place in the parking lot of the Trop. People will be able to drive through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic Periods and experience for themselves what it was like during those time periods.
Tickets for the experience start at $49 dollars a car with plenty of add-ons available to buy.
You can read more about the event and buy tickets online.
