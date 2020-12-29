x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Dinosaurs are coming to Tampa Bay

Jurassic Quest is heading to Tropicana Field for a drive-thru experience for two weekends.
Credit: Jurassic Quest

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Starting on News Years Day you will be able to drive into a world filled with dinosaurs. 

Jurassic Quest is heading to Tropicana Field for a drive-thru experience for two weekends.

North America’s largest and most realistic Dinosaur event will take place in the parking lot of the Trop. People will be able to drive through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic Periods and experience for themselves what it was like during those time periods. 

Tickets for the experience start at $49 dollars a car with plenty of add-ons available to buy. 

You can read more about the event and buy tickets online.

RELATED: Scientists find remains of 90-million-year-old rainforest beneath Antarctica

RELATED: Two new attractions coming to Orlando's ICON Park

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter