Jurassic World Live Tour returns to Tampa in January 2023

Preferred customers can purchase advance tickets beginning Oct. 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Dinosaur lovers will soon be able to experience the thrill of the prehistoric creatures as Jurassic World Live Tour is set to come back to Tampa this winter.

From Jan. 6-8, people across the Tampa Bay area will be able to attend the family entertainment experience at Amalie Arena. Jurassic World Live Tour said customers will be able to purchase advance tickets starting Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Fans who attend will be able to witness Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length.

"The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers," the tour explained in a news release. "With pulse-pounding stunts and an original, authentic storyline, this show is guaranteed to make memories that will last another 65 million years."