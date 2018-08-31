BARTLOW, Fla.—A former Kathleen High School football player was awarded $125,000 Thursday by a Polk County jury after jurors decided the school board was negligent when it hired a coach who pinched his nipples in the locker room, according to our news partners at The Ledger.

The jury found administrators did not protect Devarus Robinson from bullying and harassment by his head football coach, Irving Strickland, while he played defensive end on the school’s 2011 team.

Lawyers for Robinson, who is now 25, never named the coach as a defendant, only the school board.

Click here to read the entire story from The Ledger.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© The Ledger