Living in the Tampa Bay Area, you know your home can flood anytime, even if you’re not in a flood zone.

If you don’t have flood insurance, repairing your home after a storm could cost you thousands. That’s why USF grads Taylor Lankford and Ahmed Hamed came up with a plan to help. It’s a website called No Flood Florida.

“Taylor and I are both water resource engineers. When we work in the field we run into a lot of people who know they’re in the flood zone but they don’t really know what it means,” said Ahmed Hamed, co-creator of the website.

No Flood Florida’s mission is “to give the people of Florida the power to make informed decisions by organizing Florida’s latest flood data and making it readily available to all its home buyers.”

Lankford and Hamed have been working on the database for two years. They’ve created it to be something like vehicle report website Carfax, but for flood insurance. A one-stop shop for people to find out everything when it comes to flood risks, if you live in a flood zone, and how much you’ll have to pay.

“One of the main benefits for this service is that we are combining a variety of resources that are segregated,” said Taylor Lankford, website co-creator. “Without this resource, you may have to contact an insurance agent directly and wait a couple of days. Our goal is to provide that information more efficiently.”

No Flood Florida uses data from FEMA, the county and city and the water management district to provide the latest information.

As a startup company, Lankford and Hamed are offering their services for free. The counties they service include Sarasota, Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco. They have plans to one day provide the service to the entire state.

With full-time jobs and news of this service spreading fast, it’s hard to keep up with the demand.

“In the past 24 hours we’ve received about 250 requests,” said Hamed.

A dream come true for these men who have worked tirelessly to have No Flood Florida ready for the upcoming hurricane season.

“When you see a lot of people are interested in a service, you really want to dedicate even more time and resources to make and functioning,” Lankford said.

Next they plan to work with real estate websites like Trulia and Zillow so that their flood risk summary data will be plugged in automatically.

